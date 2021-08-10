Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanly County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Stanly by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Dont wait until you see the first lightning flash before heading to safety. Target Area: Stanly A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Stanly County through 600 PM EDT At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Albemarle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albemarle, Badin Lake, Plyler, Locust, Norwood, Badin, Oakboro, Stanfield, Richfield and New London. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanfield, NC
City
Norwood, NC
City
Albemarle, NC
County
Stanly County, NC
City
Richfield, NC
City
Locust, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Locust Norwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Afghan president appeals for help as Taliban close in on capital

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is calling on the international community to aid in the country’s fight against the Taliban, which has closed in on Kabul as fears grow that the capital could soon be overrun by the insurgent group. The U.S.-backed leader said in a televised address Saturday, his first...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Grace forms in the Atlantic as Fred nears Florida

CNN — As Fred remained a tropical depression overnight and moved toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Grace became the seventh named storm of the season on Saturday. Earlier a tropical depression, Grace strengthened to tropical storm status about 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the...
POTUSNBC News

As the Taliban gains ground, Biden grapples with the ghosts of Saigon

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is not having second thoughts about his decision to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan, the White House said Friday, even as the Taliban takeover of the country gained steam and critics drew parallels to the fall of Saigon. The Defense Department said Thursday it was...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment probe after resignation

The New York State Assembly is suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he announced on Tuesday that he will resign over allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement that he believes the Judiciary Committee’s investigation would have resulted...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Galveston, TXPosted by
The Hill

27 on board Carnival cruise test positive for COVID-19

A Carnival Cruise Line ship that arrived in Belize on Wednesday after departing from Texas recorded 27 positive COVID-19 tests, all among people who are fully vaccinated. The Belize Tourism Board said in a press release that the Carnival Vista ship, which left from Galveston, Texas, arrived in Belize City with a total of 2,895 guests and 1,441 crew members.
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

High casualties feared as 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Haiti

(CNN) — The US Geological Survey said it's likely that casualties are "high" after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Haiti Saturday morning. "High casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread," according to the USGS. Haiti's Civil Protection told CNN there have been fatalities and damage. A tsunami threat...

Comments / 0

Community Policy