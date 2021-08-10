Special Weather Statement issued for Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Dont wait until you see the first lightning flash before heading to safety. Target Area: Stanly A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Stanly County through 600 PM EDT At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Albemarle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albemarle, Badin Lake, Plyler, Locust, Norwood, Badin, Oakboro, Stanfield, Richfield and New London. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH