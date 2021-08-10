Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 16:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones; Linn The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jo Daviess County in northwestern Illinois Northwestern Jackson County in east central Iowa Dubuque County in northeastern Iowa Northern Jones County in east central Iowa Delaware County in northeastern Iowa Northern Linn County in east central Iowa * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 403 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Sherrill to near Monticello, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Dubuque, Asbury, Rickardsville, Sherrill, Sageville and Durango around 410 PM CDT. East Dubuque around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Cascade, Menominee, Bernard, Canton, Zwingle and La Motte. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH