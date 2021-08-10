Special Weather Statement issued for Dale, Henry by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dale; Henry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Dale and Henry Counties through 445 PM CDT At 405 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Abbeville, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Headland, Midland City, Pinckard, Kinsey, Grimes, Newville, Napier Field, Bells Crossroads, Tumbleton, Kirkland Crossroads, Grandberry Crossroads, Snells Crossroads, Graball, Headland Municipal A/P, Dancey, Balkum, Sylvan Grove, Echo and Hardwickburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
