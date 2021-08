For the 68th episode of the Healthcare IT Podcast, we’re talking about Health IT Topics We Want to Stop and Start Talking About. It’s reasonable to say that we live, breathe, eat and sleep healthcare. Maybe this makes us biased and tired of talking about a number of topics which others still enjoy. However, my guess is that many of you are tired of talking about a number of topics as well. Plus, there are plenty of topics that don’t get talked about enough that should get more attention. That’s the basis of this episode where we share how we feel about a number of topics. A number of them we’re sick of hearing about. Others we hope will get talked about more. We hope you’ll share how you feel about these topics and which ones you’d add to the list and where.