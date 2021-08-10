Cancel
Jay Cutler Lashes out After Instagram Flags His Anti-Mask Post

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay Cutler has a big problem with Instagram. The former NFL quarterback went to his Instagram story to lash out at the social media platform for flagging a video he posted which talks about COVID-19. The title of the video is “More COVID facts the CDC & Biden Administration doesn’t want you to hear,” and Instagram flagged the post for “Missing Context. Independent fact-checkers say information in this could mislead people.”

