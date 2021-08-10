Jay Cutler Lashes out After Instagram Flags His Anti-Mask Post

On Friday morning, current Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio shared an amusing request for guest host Joe Buck following last night’s “Field of Dreams” baseball game. Last night, the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox played ball on a specially made field for the one-off game. The two teams appeared from the corn fields near the original baseball diamond from Kevin Costner’s popular 1989 movie. The fans in attendance didn’t just experience an amazing venue, but a great game as well. The high-scoring matchup went down to the wire as Chicago’s Tim Anderson hit a walk-off homer for the 9-8 win.