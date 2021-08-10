Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

These Sony headphones are our absolute favorite—and they're on mega-sale at Adorama

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mkH3n_0bNhaac200
The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are the best of its kind and they're 20% off right now. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're in the market for a new set of headphones, one in particular stands above the rest (in our humble opinion). Out of all the devices we've tested, whether they cover your entire ears or fit snugly into your auditory canal, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are the best headphones we've ever gotten our hands on —and you can get your own pair on sale at Adorama right now.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

This electronics retailer is selling the listening device for $278. Usually listed at $348, the over-the-ears set is discounted by $70 in silver and black . Not only that, but purchases of either set come with a Mophie Power Boost XXL powerpack valued at $39.95 for free!

As we mentioned, the WH-1000XM4 have impressed us on multiple fronts. They're immensely comfortable, shockingly lightweight and offer incredible sound without any pesky ambient noise getting in the way. In our original review , our tester noted how he felt almost no gravitational downward pressure or clamp force while wearing the headphones that somehow still managed to have a firm fit on his head. They also have smooth controls, both on the right ear cup of the headphones or through the Sony Headphones Connect app. Then there's the noise-canceling technology, which our tester found that the 1000XM4 had "the best in the business." He said the headphones managed to drown out the whirr of fans, the humming of an air conditioning unit, and the hustle and bustle of his surroundings in southwest Philadelphia. All of that is supported by over 30 hours of battery life and great Bluetooth connectivity for wireless play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20PUIl_0bNhaac200
When it comes to keeping noise out of your listening experience in the most comfortable way possible, the Sony WH-1000XM4 takes the cake. Reviewed / Lee Neikirk

Don't just take our word for it though, as more than 650 Adorama customers had praise of their own for these headphones. Many talked about the sound quality, using words like "superb," "fantastic" and "remarkable" to describe their experiences. One customer noted how the clear sound quality was akin to being at a live concert! Another customer specifically noticed the "ultra-clear bass, mid and treble tones" heard through the headphones. All of that was on top of praise for the comfort, easy setup and Bluetooth connectivity of the set.

It's near-impossible to beat the overall quality of the WH-1000XM4, it could almost justify the near-$350 price tag it comes with. So if you want to get the best listening experience possible at a cost a bit less harsh, head on over to Adorama and pick up a set!

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones in Black with Powerpack for $278 (Save $70)

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones in Silver with Powerpack for $278 (Save $70)

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: These Sony headphones are our absolute favorite—and they're on mega-sale at Adorama

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

217K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adorama#Wireless Headphones#Silver And Black#Reviewed#Mophie Power Boost#1000xm4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Sony WH-1000XM3 discounted by $150 — and they’re our favorite headphones

Want the very best headphones — for less? Do we ever have a deal for you. When looking at headphones, there are a few things you need to keep in mind other than just price, even when you’re browsing the amazing sales in these Sony headphone deals, Sony WH1000-XM4 deals, and other headphone deals. You need to think about sound quality, comfort, and active noise cancelation (ANC), and one model that gets top marks across the board is the Sony WH-1000XM3. Right now at Best Buy, you can get them for $150 off. They’re down to only $200, a steep drop from their regular price of $350 — only for a limited time.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

The best noise-cancelling Sony headphones are on sale at one of their lowest ever prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. It's almost August, which means that after unveiling the exceptional WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation just last month, Sony could take the wraps off a new pair of premium over-ear WH-1000XM5 headphones to follow in the footsteps of 2020's WH-1000XM4 model any day now.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Sony WH1000XM3 are the best headphones at their price point — and super cheap

As the summer brings scorching temperatures, our air-conditioned home theaters are beckoning us, and what better way to enjoy them — as well as any content or calls on the go — than with an excellent pair of headphones for a top-tier brand. There are some fantastic ones available in these Sony headphones deals, and right now, at Amazon, Sony WH1000XM3 headphones are only $239. That’s an amazing $111 off their regular price of $350, a discount of more than 30%. These are the best headphones for this price point — don’t let them get away!
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Save $71 on Sony’s WH-1000XM4 Headphones During This Sale

Searching for the perfect wireless noise-canceling over-ear headphones? Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM4s are currently on sale for $278 at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s $71 off the retail price for Sony’s most impressive headphones—and possibly the best wireless headphones available today. Like the Apple AirPods Max and Bose NC700, Sony’s WH-1000XM4...
Electronicstalesbuzz.com

Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones are 45 percent off at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Noise-canceling headphones are all the rage these days—cue the hoards of people hunkering down and working from home. It’s one of the best ways to get some peace and quiet amidst busy households and noisy neighbors.
Electronicsbestproducts.com

The Best Sony Headphones and Earbuds: How to Choose the Right Pair for You

Sony is easily one of the most iconic consumer electronic brands of our time. The brand has a rich history of making amazing headphones and earbuds dating all the way back to 1964 when the tech giant introduced its first stereo headset for tape recorders. In the following decades, the audio maker continued to expand its lineup by launching countless iconic products, keeping the brand as relevant as ever to this day.
ElectronicsPosted by
BoardingArea

Great Deal! Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones for $68 [Refurbished]

If you want a quality pair of noise canceling earbuds, check out this awesome deal on the Sony WF-1000XM3! You can get them for just $68 (refurbished) which is worth a shot!. If you don’t mind refurbished electronics (and I don’t and have bought from this company before), then you are in for a steal of a deal! The excellent Sony noise cancelling headphones – Sony WF-1000XM3 – can be had for just $68 right now!
ElectronicsEngadget

This week's best deals: $70 off Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones, and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We're steadily moving through August, and that means more summer deals are...
ElectronicsPosted by
Rolling Stone

How to Replace Your Headphones’ Earpads (and Our Favorites to Buy)

Whether you’re working in the studio or working out at the gym, padded headphones keep you comfortable while playing your favorite music, podcasts, movies and more — sometimes even just to block out noise. Over time, padding breaks down. It loses its cushioning, the material begins to crack and things fall apart. But that doesn’t mean you’ll have to drop money on a brand new pair. Instead, you can replace the padding for a fraction of the price, making your headphones as comfortable as the day you bought them. Read on for everything you need to know, from the features...
Video Gamessoundguys.com

Best wireless PlayStation 5 gaming headsets

The Sony PlayStation 5 is still really hard to find, but you can still do a little prep work before you finally nail down your shiny new console. If your heart is set on a new headset, there’s a decent smattering of wireless PlayStation 5 gaming headsets around to scratch that itch. There are also plenty of perfectly great wireless PlayStation 4 headsets that will all work just fine.
Electronicsloudersound.com

Shure SE425 Wired earbuds review

With their snug, sound-isolating fit and superior detail, the Shure SE425 Wired earbuds delivered a wholly immersive listening experience. If you can cope without ballsy bass and Bluetooth connectivity, they're well worth considering. Over the past 18 months or so, we've been shoving things up our nostrils and down our...
Electronicstheappletech.net

Tribit Qualcomm Wireless Earbuds Is On Sale For $59 ($31 OFF)

Without applying any special discount code at the checkout, you can get the Tribit Qualcomm QCC3040 Wireless Earbuds for $59.49. Today’s offer allows you to save directly $30.50 on the original price. Tribit Flybuds C1 wireless earbuds have a Qualcomm QCC3040 chip with APTX high-quality audio decoding and a frequency...
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

JVC HA-XC50T Earbuds Review: Nothing but Treble

In the world of tech, we spend a lot of time praising the best earbuds and pointing fingers at the worst. But what about those that sit somewhere in the middle, that are neither outright horrible nor breathtakingly wonderful? JVC’s HA-XC50T earbuds are precisely that and honestly, that’s just fine.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

The best budget wireless headphones in 2021 (Updated August)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. It’s easy to get a good pair of headphones nowadays - you just need to shoot a couple of hundreds in Apple's direction and parade the streets with your new AirPods Max, or go for the technical stuff and buy yourself noise-canceling headphones from Sony.
Electronicsiclarified.com

Apple iPad Mini On Sale for $314.99 [Deal]

Apple's 7.9-inch iPad mini is on sale today for $314.99. That's $84.01 off its regular price of $399 and near its all-time low. iPad mini is beloved for its size and capability. And now there are even more reasons to love it. The A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. A 7.9-inch Retina display with True Tone. And Apple Pencil, so you can capture your biggest ideas wherever they come to you. It’s still iPad mini. There’s just more of it than ever.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Sony headphones get discounts across the board at Best Buy today

Looking for a great deal on wireless headphones? For work or the gym, gaming or music, there’s nothing like the uninterrupted experience of noise-canceling headphones. A must-have for any shared space, including dorm rooms, offices, commutes, and anywhere else you want to listen without being overheard. If you’re in the market for a great pair of headphones, you’re in luck. Right now, Best Buy is offering big discounts on their Sony headphone deals. Get the Sony WH-CH710 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear headphones on sale now for only $98, marked down from $180 for a total savings of $82. Or choose the Sony WH-1000WM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear headphones, marked down from their original price of $350 to just $278, and save $72. Whichever pair you choose, you’ll enjoy wireless capability, so you never have to hassle with twisted headphone wires again, along with noise-canceling technology to keep out distractions. Check out our headphone reviews to learn more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy