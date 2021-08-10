These Sony headphones are our absolute favorite—and they're on mega-sale at Adorama

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are the best of its kind and they're 20% off right now. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

If you're in the market for a new set of headphones, one in particular stands above the rest (in our humble opinion). Out of all the devices we've tested, whether they cover your entire ears or fit snugly into your auditory canal, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are the best headphones we've ever gotten our hands on —and you can get your own pair on sale at Adorama right now.

This electronics retailer is selling the listening device for $278. Usually listed at $348, the over-the-ears set is discounted by $70 in silver and black . Not only that, but purchases of either set come with a Mophie Power Boost XXL powerpack valued at $39.95 for free!

As we mentioned, the WH-1000XM4 have impressed us on multiple fronts. They're immensely comfortable, shockingly lightweight and offer incredible sound without any pesky ambient noise getting in the way. In our original review , our tester noted how he felt almost no gravitational downward pressure or clamp force while wearing the headphones that somehow still managed to have a firm fit on his head. They also have smooth controls, both on the right ear cup of the headphones or through the Sony Headphones Connect app. Then there's the noise-canceling technology, which our tester found that the 1000XM4 had "the best in the business." He said the headphones managed to drown out the whirr of fans, the humming of an air conditioning unit, and the hustle and bustle of his surroundings in southwest Philadelphia. All of that is supported by over 30 hours of battery life and great Bluetooth connectivity for wireless play.

When it comes to keeping noise out of your listening experience in the most comfortable way possible, the Sony WH-1000XM4 takes the cake. Reviewed / Lee Neikirk

Don't just take our word for it though, as more than 650 Adorama customers had praise of their own for these headphones. Many talked about the sound quality, using words like "superb," "fantastic" and "remarkable" to describe their experiences. One customer noted how the clear sound quality was akin to being at a live concert! Another customer specifically noticed the "ultra-clear bass, mid and treble tones" heard through the headphones. All of that was on top of praise for the comfort, easy setup and Bluetooth connectivity of the set.

It's near-impossible to beat the overall quality of the WH-1000XM4, it could almost justify the near-$350 price tag it comes with. So if you want to get the best listening experience possible at a cost a bit less harsh, head on over to Adorama and pick up a set!

