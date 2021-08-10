Recall alert: Serenade Foods recalls nearly 60K pounds of chicken products

WASHINGTON — Nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken have been recalled over salmonella contamination concerns, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday.

Serenade Foods, based in Milford, Indiana, issued a voluntary recall of approximately 59,251 pounds of the chicken products, the FSIS announced on its website.

Five products were included in the recall under three brand names: Dutch Farms Chicken, Milford Valley Chicken and Kirkwood, an Aldi store brand. The items were shipped to distributors nationwide; however, a list of the retailers that sold the products was not included in the recall notice, according to USA Today.

The products were produced on Feb. 24-25, 2021, according to the FSIS.

The following products are subject to recall:

5-ounce, individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB. 24 2023.

5-ounce, individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB. 24 2023.

10-ounce box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB. 24 2023.

5-ounce, individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB. 24 2023.

5-ounce, individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB. 25 2023.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in early June that it was investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella illnesses, which the federal agency linked to raw, frozen, breaded, stuffed chicken products. The USDA also issued a public health alert June 2.

The FSIS said in its release that there were 28 cases of salmonella illnesses between Feb. 21, 2021, through June 28, 2021.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or speak to a representative in live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

