Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita Falls, TX

Texas Monthly BBQ Road Trip Should Come to Wichita Falls

By Stryker
Posted by 
NewsTalk 1290
NewsTalk 1290
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Come on down Texas Monthly, I know our local restaurants would show you guys a lot of love. So Texas Monthly usually shows Austin a lot of love with their BBQ Fest. This year, they're taking the show on the road to three different Texas cities. Tyler, Lubbock and Brownsville will all be showing off some of their local BBQ hot spots in October. Seems like a great way to show off some local restaurants and get some good food. The road trip starts in October and tickets are available now for those three cities.

newstalk1290.com

Comments / 0

NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Falls, TX
Restaurants
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Brownsville, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Tyler, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Monthly#Good Food#Food Drink#Bbq Fest#Italian#Mexican#Chinese#Wichita Falls Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Wichita Falls, TXPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

The City of Wichita Falls is Looking for Crossing Guards

If you’re looking to make a little extra money, the City of Wichita Falls is in need of crossing guards for the 2021 – 2022 school year. It’s the perfect opportunity for someone who is retired or looking for part-time work. The position pays $8.37 per hour. Hours are 7:00 – 8:45 am and 3:00 – 4:00 pm on school days.
Austin, TXPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Petition Launched to Cancel ACL Music Fest

A group of Austin locals has started a change.org petition to cancel this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival. The move comes after Austin-Travis health officials revealed that only two ICU beds were available, according to CBS 4. COVID-19 cases in the Austin area and around the state have been rising dramatically over the last few weeks.
Wichita Falls, TXPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls Bar Having a Spelling Bee Night

Themed nights are popular at bars, but I don't think I have ever seen a spelling bee. I don't go out as often to the bars as I did in college here in Wichita Falls. My old roommates and I would typically go out Sunday through Wednesday to drink at bars, which tend to be the slow nights at a bar. You will see bars around town do trivia, karaoke or maybe an open mic to get people to come out on these particular nights.
Texas StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1290

A Guy Actually Weighed His Steak at Texas Roadhouse

If you’ve ever felt like you got shorted when your steak came out of the kitchen at a restaurant, you’ll probably wish you did what this guy did. This actually happened about a month ago, but it’s just now going viral. Tone Chacon posted a picture on Facebook of the 6 oz. steak he had ordered at Texas Roadhouse sitting on a scale that showed the weight to actually be just over 3.5 oz.
DrinksPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Guess Which Texas Favorite is Now in Short Supply

Those Ranch Waters aren’t going to be the same for a while. Admittedly, I don’t consume a lot of drinks made with Texas’ favorite mineral water, but my wife is all about ‘em. She loves drinks made with sparkling water and has turned me on to a few (I recommend Deep Eddy Lime vodka mixed with Topo Chico – it’s the perfect drink on a hot summer day).
Texas StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Texas Is Seeing a Topo Chico Shortage

Well, this isn't good news for many in Texas. There have been many shortages this year. In 2021 so far, we have seen shortages of Chick-fil-A sauces, chicken, pickles, chlorine and computer chips, which has led to a shortage of cars and other goods. There was a brief shortage of gas on the East Coast. There's also been a shortage of lumber, ketchup, steel and metals.
Houston, TXPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Texas Mini Golf Course is the Future of Golf and I Love It

If you don't like playing mini golf, something is wrong with you. I'm always down for a game and one place in our state is eliminating a big hassle. Mini golf was a big deal for me when I was a kid. It was the one thing my Dad and I could agree on was a fun activity. We hit up as many courses as we could when I was a kid, but the one thing I always hated about mini golf was keeping score. Granted, as a kid, my dad took care of that.
MusicPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72

ZZ Top bassist and vocalist Dusty Hill, who played with the blues-rock trio for more than 50 years, died Tuesday night at the age of 72. Surviving ZZ Top members, singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard, confirmed Hill’s death and paid tribute to the bassist in a brief statement on Wednesday.
Wichita Falls, TXPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls Man on a Mission to Shoot Crackheads with BBs

They say if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. This guy has one goal, teach those crackheads a lesson. Literally yesterday I wrote a story on a woman in wheelchair getting robbed of her chips and mayonnaise. I thought, that's it, nothing in Wichita Falls will top that story this week. Woah now, pump your brakes, it's Wichita Falls. Something more crazy is always bound to happen. Apparently over the past few days, Wichita Falls police have been getting calls about someone shooting BBs at them.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Oklahoma Will No Longer Accept Cash on Toll Roads in a Few Years

The future is now and if you don't have a Pike Pass, you will want to get one. Here in Texas we have the Toll Tag, in Oklahoma they have the Pike Pass. If you have either one, they're accepted on toll roads in both states, in fact it's also good in Kansas as well. If you're someone that pays your tolls in change or bills, that will be going away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy