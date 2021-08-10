Superman: The Animated Series Comes To Home Video

It would be amazing to see how many people actually remember Waterworld and how enthused they would be to see it come back as a streaming series instead of another movie. In a way, it does make sense considering that the movie wasn’t as great as people thought it was going to be, but there was a story there that was actually quite impressive, it was likely just ahead of its time and didn’t have the kind of technology that could have made it into the blockbuster it tried to be. But starting up a series 20 years after the original movie sounds like a necessity since casting for this series is bound to be something that will be kind of difficult to think about since it’s not likely that any of the cast members are going to come back unless we’re very lucky and can see them for a cameo or something. But it does feel that 20 years into the future that the Mariner, as he was known in the book adaptation, would still be living off the sea and keeping his own company since the look of uncertainty that crossed his face in the movie near the end was enough to make it clear that he wasn’t comfortable on land.