Americans have access to more than 100 countries and territories around the world, with destinations throughout Europe and even Canada reopening to U.S. tourists this summer. While fully vaccinated individuals will have a much easier time crossing borders compared to unvaccinated travelers in the second half of 2021, there are plenty of places that Americans can visit right now with minimal restrictions and requirements. Here are some notable destinations with no testing or quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated U.S. travelers heading into the fall. In many cases, even unvaccinated travelers can visit with proof of a recent negative test result or recovery from COVID-19.