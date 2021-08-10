Cancel
Public Health

France Steps Up Vaccine Certificate Program, Germany Could Be Next

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance is now requiring people to show a QR code proving they have special COVID-19 status before they can step into a restaurant or cafe, or before they travel. The new program is “part of a government plan to encourage more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot and slow down a surge in infections, as the highly contagious delta variant now accounts for most cases in France," according to Associated Press.

Emmanuel Macron
