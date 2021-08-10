Hickory Hill duplex closed as public nuisance after police receive nearly 2700 calls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Hickory Hill duplex is closed after it was deemed a public nuisance.

According to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich, the duplex was closed after “long-term criminal activity, including drug trafficking, gang violence, and other dangerous condition.”

During the time span of January 2020 and July 2021, the police were called about homes on Apple Blossom Drive near Clarke Road and Winchester Road 2,698 times.

The duplex is located close to a public park, two churches and an elementary school.

Police arrested 17 people on charges like aggravated assault, stolen cars, illegal drugs, and overdose.

Weirich said that last month, police arrested a suspect with a backpack filled with over $17,000 in cash. They believe the money was made from drug sales.

Tuesday, an environmental court judge issued a temporary injunction to close the homes until the property owners appear in court.

The Shelby County DA’s Office said the property is listed to an owner based in San Jose, Calif.

The hearing is set for Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.

©2021 Cox Media Group