Bonnaroo, Summerfest announce vaccine or negative test requirement

UPDATE 8/11: Austin City Limits updated their lineup to replace Stevie Nicks — who withdrew from her 2021 festival appearances due to the Delta variant — and DaBaby, who was dropped from the bill following his homophobic statements at Rolling Loud Miami. Duran Duran will replace Nicks, while Tyler, the Creator will headline instead of DaBaby. ** Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, and DaBaby are among the headliners for this year’s Austin City Limits Festivals, returning to the Texas capital’s Zilker Park on the weekends of October 1st and October 8th. George Strait, Erykah Badu, and Rufus Du Sol are also listed...