Bonnaroo, Summerfest announce vaccine or negative test requirement

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBonnaroo and Summerfest have announced that attendees must either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative test result. Both festivals require that those who are not fully vaccinated — i.e. two weeks after the second of the two-jab Pfizer or Moderna shot, or two weeks after the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — must have obtained a negative test within 72 hours of entering the grounds.

