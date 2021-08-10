Bonnaroo, Summerfest announce vaccine or negative test requirement
Bonnaroo and Summerfest have announced that attendees must either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative test result. Both festivals require that those who are not fully vaccinated — i.e. two weeks after the second of the two-jab Pfizer or Moderna shot, or two weeks after the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — must have obtained a negative test within 72 hours of entering the grounds.www.98online.com
