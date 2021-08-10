Smith County commissioners call bond election for phase 2 for roads, bridges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County residents will be able to vote in November for or against a road and bridge capital improvement project. After holding several community meetings to gather input from Smith County residents throughout the summer, the Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted to call a bond election in November for Phase 2 of the Smith County Road and Bridge Capital Improvement Project, which will help it complete a six-year plan to substantially upgrade the County’s Road and Bridge system.