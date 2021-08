A quick look at some of the games you might want to highlight on your calendar. There's always excitement when the NHL releases the schedule for the upcoming season and there are dates to look forward to and you can start your countdown to opening night. But sprinkled throughout the schedule are all kind of highlighted games. There's the obvious in facing a rival for the first time and figuring out which road trip you might want to take, or maybe its circling the calendar where your favorite player from an opposing team (yes, it's possible!) comes to down.