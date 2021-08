Fayette County has just received confirmation of our first positive cases of the COVID-19 Delta Variant. The Delta variant is becoming more prevalent and should be concerning for all individuals as it is more contagious than previous variants of the COVID-19 virus. It takes less time for the Delta variant to spread from mouth/nose of an infected person to another, non-infected person. It is a serious threat to those who are unvaccinated and Fayette County vaccination rate still remains under 25%.