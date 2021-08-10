Rain pelts Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands amid tropical storm warnings

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:44:00 Expires: 2021-08-14 03:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS EAST OF THE LESSER ANTILLES** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands, Vieques, and Western Interior * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands, Vieques, and Western Interior * STORM INFORMATION: - About 960 miles east of San Juan PR or about 870 miles east of Saint Croix VI - 15.4N 51.8W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement West or 275 degrees at 22 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depression Seven, located about 675 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands, is expected to gradually strengthen during the next couple of days and become a tropical storm tonight or on Saturday. A tropical storm watch has been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The system is expected to affect the local islands Sunday into Monday and bring with it flooding rains, tropical storm force winds and hazardous marine conditions. First rainbands from Tropical Depression Seven are expected by Sunday morning, becoming more frequent and heavier Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * TORNADOES: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties which must be taken into account. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low lying or poor drainage area, in a valley or canyon, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 8 PM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.