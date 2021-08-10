Cancel
Rain pelts Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands amid tropical storm warnings

By DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Heavy rains pelted the northern Caribbean on Tuesday night as forecasters warned that a disturbance could soon become Tropical Storm Fred following a quiet month of no named storms in the region. Power outages were already reported in Puerto Rico, where Luma, the company...

Florida Stateclick orlando

UPDATE: Florida in cone of Tropical Depression Seven

With all eyes on Fred over the past several days, Tropical Depression Seven has formed east of the Lesser Antilles, according to the National Hurricane Center. Florida is in the cone of Tropical Depression Seven. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Tropical Depression Seven’s center was about 540 miles east of...
Environmentweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 12:00:00 Expires: 2021-08-14 14:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS INTO TROPICAL STORM GRACE** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for all Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands * STORM INFORMATION: - About 710 miles east-southeast of San Juan PR or about 620 miles east of Saint Croix VI - 15.8N 55.6W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement West or 280 degrees at 22 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depression Seven is now Tropical Storm Grace, located about 420 miles east of the Leeward Islands. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Grace will affect the local islands Sunday into Monday and bring with it flooding rains, tropical storm force winds and hazardous marine conditions. First rainbands from Grace will arrive by Sunday morning, becoming more frequent and heavier Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. A Flash Flood Watch in effect from Sunday through Monday evening. Stay tuned for additional updates. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: - If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. - If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: In emergencies it is best to remain calm. Stay informed and focused on the situation at hand. Exercise patience with those you encounter. Be a Good Samaritan and helpful to others. If you are a visitor and still in the area, listen for the name of the city or town in which you are staying within local news updates. Be sure you know the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Closely monitor NOAA Weather radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 8 AM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.
New Bern, NCwcti12.com

StormTrack 12 closely watching two storms in the Atlantic

NEW BERN, Craven County — StormTrack 12 has been closely watching Tropical Depression Fred as it crawls toward Florida. Fred, which had strengthened into a tropical storm near Puerto Rico on Tuesday, weakened to a tropical depression after encountering the mountains of Hispaniola. The system is expected to regain tropical storm strength as it moves near Florida.
Environmentweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:44:00 Expires: 2021-08-14 03:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS EAST OF THE LESSER ANTILLES** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands, Vieques, and Western Interior * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands, Vieques, and Western Interior * STORM INFORMATION: - About 960 miles east of San Juan PR or about 870 miles east of Saint Croix VI - 15.4N 51.8W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement West or 275 degrees at 22 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depression Seven, located about 675 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands, is expected to gradually strengthen during the next couple of days and become a tropical storm tonight or on Saturday. A tropical storm watch has been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The system is expected to affect the local islands Sunday into Monday and bring with it flooding rains, tropical storm force winds and hazardous marine conditions. First rainbands from Tropical Depression Seven are expected by Sunday morning, becoming more frequent and heavier Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * TORNADOES: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties which must be taken into account. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low lying or poor drainage area, in a valley or canyon, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 8 PM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Environmentweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 02:56:00 Expires: 2021-08-14 11:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **DEPRESSION EXPECTED TO BECOME A TROPICAL STORM LATER TODAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands, Vieques, and Western Interior * STORM INFORMATION: - About 770 miles east-southeast of San Juan PR or about 680 miles east of Saint Croix VI - 15.6N 54.7W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement West or 280 degrees at 21 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depression Seven, located about 480 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands, is expected to gradually strengthen during the next couple of days and become a tropical storm later today. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The system is expected to affect the local islands Sunday into Monday and bring with it flooding rains, tropical storm force winds and hazardous marine conditions. First rainbands from Tropical Depression Seven are expected by Sunday morning, becoming more frequent and heavier Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. Stay tuned because there is a possibility to issue a Tropical Storm Warning as early as this morning. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties which must be taken into account. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low lying or poor drainage area, in a valley or canyon, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 5 AM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Environmentnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Grace strengthens into Tropical Storm as South Florida remains in forecast cone

Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday morning in the Atlantic Ocean and South Florida remains in the forecast path, although the storm’s ultimate target and strength remain question marks. Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. update. The storm, which was declared a tropical...
Environmentweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

