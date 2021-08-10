Special Weather Statement issued for Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Watauga A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Watauga County through 530 PM EDT At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Foscoe, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Boone Blowing Rock Foscoe Deep Gap Blowing Rock In Caldwell County Seven Devils and Aho. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH