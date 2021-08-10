Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Reeves County Plains, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Pecos; Reeves County Plains; Ward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pecos, east central Reeves and central Ward Counties through 445 PM CDT At 402 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles southeast of Barstow, or 19 miles east of Pecos, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Firestone Test Track, Coyanosa, Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport and B F Goodrich Testing Track. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 240 and 256. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH