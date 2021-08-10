Cancel
Dane County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dane, Iowa, Lafayette, Sauk by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dane; Iowa; Lafayette; Sauk The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin Iowa County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin Sauk County in south central Wisconsin * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 401 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hillsboro to 6 miles north of Belmont, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Baraboo, Reedsburg, Dodgeville, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Wisconsin Dells, Mineral Point, Lake Delton, Mazomanie, Spring Green, West Baraboo, Black Earth, Belmont, Benton, Barneveld, Highland, Arena, Plain, Bluffview and North Freedom. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#West Wind#Extreme Weather#Mineral Point#Arena
