‘Fantasy Island’: Roselyn Sánchez calls it ‘an honor’ to carry on show’s legacy

By Stephanie Weaver
fox7austin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Ready for a vacation? This August, FOX is taking viewers to "Fantasy Island" — a luxury resort where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. The series, which premieres Tuesday, is a reboot of two other "Fantasy Island" series....

Related
TV ShowsTVLine

Fantasy Island

On TV this Tuesday: Bellamy Young checks into Fantasy Island, Stargirl lights up a darker Season 2 and America’s Got Talent goes live. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. NBC. America's Got Talent. The CW. DC's Stargirl. VH1. Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Fantasy Island's Roselyn Sanchez Praises the Fox Reboot's Powerful Female Presence: 'It's Our Time'

Nearly four decades after viewers took their last voyage to the original Fantasy Island, a descendant of Mr. Roarke is back to carry on his legacy — but she’s doing things a little differently. “I think it’s our time,” Roselyn Sanchez, who stars as Elena Roarke, says of the women running both the island and the show itself. “Eight out of our 10 directors were female, our showrunners [Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain] are female, and even several of the department heads are female. I think it’s needed.” There’s an inherent degree of “compassion and sensitivity” in Elena’s dealings with the island’s...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Fantasy Island' Reboot Show Arrives, and TV Watchers Have Thoughts

The Fantasy Island reboot show has finally arrived, and TV watchers have a lot of thoughts about it. The new Fox series is somewhat of a sequel, as it stars Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roark, a grandniece of the original series' Mr. Roark, who was played by Ricardo Montalbán. The retro TV show became widely recognized for Roark's assistant, Tattoo — played by Hervé Villechaize — running up and yelling "The Plane! The Plane!" when announcing new guests to the island.
TV SeriesEW.com

What to Watch on Tuesday: Return to Fantasy Island with Fox's latest reboot

Plus, DC's Stargirl returns for a much scarier season 2, and the new Netflix docuseries Untold kicks off with "Malice at the Palace." What do boxer Christy Martin, Caitlyn Jenner, and the Indiana Pacers all have in common? Their stories are part of this five-part docuseries, releasing weekly, from the creators of Wild Wild Country. Each episode delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, told by those who lived it. In the case of Jenner, it's her journey to Olympic gold; for Martin, it's her fight for her life outside the ring; and in the case of the Pacers, it's the infamous "Malice at the Palace" brawl that broke out during their 2004 game against the Detroit Pistons. Another episode features a misfit band of hockey players taking orders from the teenage son of an alleged mob boss—which is not the focus of the next season of The Mighty Ducks show. —Gerrad Hall.
TV Seriesfox7austin.com

‘Fantasy Island’: Bellamy Young unpacks her character’s baggage

LOS ANGELES - Pack your bags: This August, FOX takes viewers to "Fantasy Island" — a luxury resort where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. The show is a reboot of two other "Fantasy Island" series. The original television series was...
TV SeriesWilliamson Daily News

Angela Henderson-Bentley: ‘Fantasy Island’ still not fulfilling my fantasy of a good TV show

I was never a fan of “Fantasy Island.” I would watch long enough to see Tattoo (Hervé Villechaize) say, “The plane, the plane,” and then I’d go to bed. I found “Island” to be creepy because even though its premise of fulfilling people’s fantasies was a happy one, the stories often carried a seedy underbelly, usually exposing the root of the person’s desires. And as a kid under 10, seedy was just not something I handled very well.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Fox's Fantasy Island reboot could be better, but it's easy to watch

Fantasy Island is a welcome outlier, but it needs to embrace its premise more wholeheartedly: The original Fantasy Island had an undercurrent of danger, but the Fox reboot offers something gentler. "I don’t think that’s a bad decision; there’s enough darkness around these days, fictional or otherwise," says Nina Metz. She adds: "I’ve long had a theory that the recurring familiarity of certain TV formats can be reassuring and comforting in ways that have been devalued as viewing tastes (and delivery mediums) have changed. At the moment, very few series offer this kind of episodic consistency outside of cop shows, because most have gone the season-long serialization route. That makes the new Fantasy Island a welcome outlier. Even so, the producers seem skittish about embracing this wholeheartedly. The original followed a predictable template in ways that served the show to its advantage. Guests either won their trip to Fantasy Island or forked over $50,000 for a three-day stay. They would arrive by seaplane, always, and be greeted with leis placed around their necks and a trayful of cocktails as Roarke informed his colleagues (but really us, the viewers) what fantasies were on deck. And then the show would get right to it — no dallying — before wrapping up the episode the same way it began, with the guests waving goodbye as they boarded the seaplane to parts unknown. The current version never mentions anything as gauche as money. And it plays around with the arrivals — two guests sky-dive in, another comes by helicopter — which feels like an effort to prevent things from getting stale, even in the first few episodes. But adhering to a structure is what gives these types of shows so much of their appeal."
TV SeriesPosted by
Salon

How does a show called “FBoy Island” get made? The show's creator spills the tea

HBO Max's new series "FBoy Island" debuted as the most-watched reality series for the streaming service in its first weekend, and it's not hard to see why it's so compelling. The twist on the dating series sets up three single ladies and host/comedic spirit guide Nikki Glaser, to parse through 24 men and distinguish the self-identified f-boys from nice guys as they try to charm their way to a relationship — and possibly win $100,000 in the process. But how did such a provocatively named show come to be?
TV SeriesDecider

When Will Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ Reboot Premiere?

“Welcome to Fantasy Island!” That phrase rings with mirth for any TV viewers who spent part of every Saturday night with Ricardo Montalban’s white-suited Mr. Roarke and his diminutive executive assistant, Tattoo (Herve Villechaize). The drama brought guests to Roarke’s exclusive island resort to live out their dreams and desires, though not always in ways they expected. It aired on ABC for seven seasons between 1977 and 1984, spawned a short-lived 1998 television reboot, and served as the source material for a roundly panned Blumhouse horror movie in 2020.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Fantasy Island Reboot EPs Explain the Premiere's Nod to Tattoo, Tease Future Reveals About 'Roarke Family History'

Fox welcomed viewers (back) to Fantasy Island on Tuesday for an hour of romance, intrigue and light cannibalism. Though it’s touted as a reboot, this new version is actually a continuation of the original 1977 series, with Mr. Roarke’s descendant Elena (played by Roselyn Sanchez) now in charge of the mysterious island. Like her predecessor, Elena is responsible for bringing guests’ ultimate fantasies to life, helping them to grow in the process. But unlike the original Mr. Roarke, Elena is running things without a second in command. (More on that later.)
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Fantasy Island’ Reboot Creators Talk Island’s Mythology, ‘Melrose Place’ Reunion Episode

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the series premiere of Fox’s “Fantasy Island” reboot.) Fox’s reimagined version of “Fantasy Island” debuted Tuesday and opened up a world of possibilities for its in-universe guests — and plenty of fantasies for viewers at home to live vicariously through amid surging COVID-19 cases. With the rest of the show’s first season ahead, including an episode featuring “Melrose Place” alums Laura Leighton, Josie Bissett and Daphne Zuniga guest starring as friends whose island birthday bash exposes the fault lines in their relationships, TheWrap broke down the first hour and those to come with series creators Liz Craft and Sarah Fain.
