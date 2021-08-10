Cancel
Elizabethtown, PA

Family Friendly Coffee With A Cop - This Saturday

 6 days ago

Please join the EPD this Saturday, 8/14/21, from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon for a back-to-school themed Coffee With A Cop event. There will be special treats and giveaways for the kids, coffee discounts for the bigger kids, and a fun time for the whole family. Chief Cunningham will be there to talk about EPD's School Resource Officer program and to answer questions about what EPD does to protect the schools, and some of the other officers will be on location as much as they can.

