Body of man found on SE Oklahoma State University campus

DURANT, Okla. (AP) — The body of an Antlers, Oklahoma, man has been found in his vehicle on the Southeastern Oklahoma State University campus in Durant, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday.

The body of Arvell James Brown was found Monday behind the university’s Student Bible Center, according to OSBI spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman. The body was found Monday in Brown’s vehicle by a campus employee who notified campus police, Arbeitman said.

Antlers is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Durant.

Brown had no connection to the university, and there was no apparent threat to the campus or community, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

No arrests were announced, and Brown’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.