Stateside: WSU’s vaccine mandate; Free Press podcast; historic Coldwater theater survives pandemic
Today on Stateside, a number of Michigan universities are mandating vaccines ahead of the fall semester. We'll talk to the president of Wayne State about how his school decided it was the right move. Then, a new podcast from the Detroit Free Press brings Detroiters’ voices and perspectives to the week's biggest news stories. And, a conversation about how one of the state’s oldest theaters is getting creative during the pandemic.www.michiganradio.org
