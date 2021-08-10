Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Stateside: WSU’s vaccine mandate; Free Press podcast; historic Coldwater theater survives pandemic

michiganradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on Stateside, a number of Michigan universities are mandating vaccines ahead of the fall semester. We'll talk to the president of Wayne State about how his school decided it was the right move. Then, a new podcast from the Detroit Free Press brings Detroiters’ voices and perspectives to the week's biggest news stories. And, a conversation about how one of the state’s oldest theaters is getting creative during the pandemic.

www.michiganradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Wayne, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
Wayne, MI
Education
Detroit, MI
Health
Detroit, MI
Vaccines
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Education
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Coldwater, MI
Local
Michigan Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsu#Stateside#Theaters#Wsu#The Detroit Free Press#Wayne State University#New Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment probe after resignation

The New York State Assembly is suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he announced on Tuesday that he will resign over allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement that he believes the Judiciary Committee’s investigation would have resulted...
Personal FinancePosted by
ABC News

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed. More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children. The first round of the payment went out in July. The payments stem from the Child Tax...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy