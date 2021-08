So, I’m sitting at my computer at noon on Friday (8/6). There’s a thundershower in progress. Suddenly, the sirens start sounding. Instantly, I realize it’s the first Friday of the month (when we test the sirens)…and I know the weather parameters are not conducive to getting a tornado (yeah, I track the weather even on my days off)…but I really have to drop what I’m doing (answering facebook messages – I get boatloads of them). I go to several websites (NWS chat for local meteorologists), woodtv.com, radar, etc. I see that it’s not a tornado warning, just the siren test.