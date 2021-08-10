Philip Rivers' career goes South, but in good way as high school coach in Alabama

And the D1 scholarship players out of high school today aren't babies and don't need to be coddled. And coaches can manage any disparity as the norm. And how many players no longer good enough to play in the NFL are going to come and enroll in classes and work toward a degree anyway? Probably not many. And it was basically a throwaway line from my original post anyway. The larger point is that the traditional four year window for athletics no longer aligns with reality. Especially for basketball.