Corona numbers present the Cabinet with a difficult choice on Friday: Can education and night-time dining open again?

The first case of the much-talked-about Lambda variant of Covid-19 was reported by Los Angeles health officials on Thursday. But for all the fanfare, Lambda doesn’t seem to have been much of a match for Delta – yet. “We’ve only seen one Lambda variant among tests sequenced in our labs, and this was a sample from June,” said L.A. County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer. The fact that Lambda was sequenced in June and has not been found since would seem to indicate it’s not spreading rapidly — if at all — in the county which, according to Ferrer, saw...