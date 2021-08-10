Cancel
Superman: The Animated Series Gets Remastered for Blu-Ray This October!

By Jordan Maison
cinelinx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the Superman: The Animated Series have something big to look forward to this Fall as the series comes to Blu-ray for the first time!. After getting Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond beautifully remastered on Blu-ray, it’s time for Superman to get the same treatment. Just in time for it’s 25th Anniversary, Superman: The Animated Series has been completely remastered and coming together in on complete set on October 12, 2021!

Books & LiteraturePosted by
InsideHook

Batman’s Sidekick Robin Comes Out, And Years of Bigoted Analysis May Finally End

We’re going to guess a lot of you know that Robin is Batman’s sidekick. Fewer of you may realize that there have been multiple Robins throughout his 80-year existence. We’re also going to guess you didn’t pick up Batman: Urban Legends #6, an anthology comic published by DC this week, where the third Robin — Tim Drake, who was only brought into the comics in 1989 — has a “lightbulb moment” and accepts a male’s friend offer of a date, as detailed by NPR. Oddly enough, it’s unimportant enough that this self-realization is only one part of four stories in the comic.
Moviescinelinx.com

Night of the Animated Dead Blu-Ray Details and Release Date Announced

Warner Bros has announced the release details on their upcoming animated remake of George A. Romero’s classic Night of the Living Dead. Announced early last month, WB Animation is giving the iconic zombie film a new lease on life with Night of the Animated Dead. While we still don’t have a trailer (hopefully soon), today brings a release date and look at the upcoming blu-ray cover. The film will launch digitally on September 21st, with the physical Blu-ray hitting on October 5, 2021…just in time for Halloween!
Comicsramascreen.com

Box Art And Details on NIGHT OF THE ANIMATED DEAD. Coming 9/21 Digital, 10/5 Blu-Ray/DVD

I've received these official announcement release and box art for "Night of the Animated Dead." The star-studded, animated recreation of George A. Romero’s 1968 horror classic from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is coming September 21, 2021 to Digital and October 5, 2021 to Blu-ray Combo Pack & DVD, and features the voices of Josh Duhamel, Dulé Hill, Katharine Isabelle, James Roday Rodriguez, Katee Sackhoff, Will Sasso, Jimmi Simpson and Nancy Travis. Check out further details here below!
Moviescinelinx.com

Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 (Review)

The second part of the animated adaptation of the beloved comic, The Long Halloween, arrives on Blu-Ray this week and it’s very worth picking up. Starring: Jensen Ackles, Josh Duhamel, Naya Rivera. Release Date: Digital available now, Blu-Ray on August 10, 2021. Purchase (Affiliate Link): https://amzn.to/3rMIcen. Thankfully, we didn’t have...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

First Two ‘Phantasm’ Films Getting a New Blu-ray Release Including Remaster and Director’s Cut

Also from Well Go USA, the upcoming Phantasm I & II Special Edition Blu-ray double feature set includes both Phantasm: Remastered and the Director’s Cut of Phantasm II. At a funeral, Mike (Michael Baldwin), watches as a tall mortician clad in black (Angus Scrimm) tosses the unburied coffin into a waiting hearse as if it were nothing. Seeking the truth behind this unusual sight, Mike breaks into the mortuary, where he comes face-to-face with the sinister Tall Man. After barely managing to escape with his life, Mike enlists the help of his brother, Jody (Bill Thornbury), and their friend Reggie (Reggie Bannister). Together they set out to uncover the secrets of the Tall Man and those who dwell in his hellish world.
ComicsAnime News Network

Right Stuf, Nozomi Release Gundam Seed Destiny HD Remaster on Blu-ray Disc

November 9 release also includes Stargazer anime, original version of series, ep. 51, 4 compilation films. Right Stuf stated a standard version of the remastered series will be available in 2022, but the only way to get the original series in HD will be through the Ultra Edition Blu-ray set on November 9.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Review – Superman: The Man of Steel Vol. 3

Ricky Church reviews Superman: The Man of Steel Vol. 3…. DC’s collection of John Byrne’s seminal run on the Superman titles continues with Superman: The Man of Steel Vol. 3 and much like the previous two volumes it features a mix of episodic adventures with a larger overarching story and several team-ups between Superman and DC heroes. The third volume is pretty entertaining and has significant moments such as the introductions of Toyman and Brainiac into the new Superman lore as well as wild developments for those unfamiliar with 80s Superman, like Clark Kent falling in love with a mermaid or the Kents’ sudden explanation for the connection between Clark and Superman. It makes for a pretty interesting turn back of the clock on one of the most significant runs on the Superman franchise and how Byrne and his fellow writers and artists Jerry Ordway, Dan Jurgens, Ron Frenz and Jim Starlin dealt with his changes to the canon.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Batman: The Long Halloween’s Troy Baker on playing The Joker

Ricky Church chats with Troy Baker about his role as The Joker in Batman: The Long Halloween…. After many years of fans clamouring for its adaptation, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two has been released on Blu-ray and digital as the next in DC and Warner Bros.’ animated film line. Based on the maxi-series from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, the story follows Batman in his earliest years of crime fighting as he, Jim Gordon and Harvey Dent investigate a serial killer named Holiday who is targeting members of the Falcone crime family on one holiday each month. While they are trying to solve the case and bring down the Falcone mob, they also have to contend with the rise of Gotham City’s supervillains.
ComicsTVOvermind

Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment

Several comic book stories have deserved to be told one way or another in recent years. With Marvel Comics having the MCU and now Disney+ to play around with, they could tell stories for days. Yet DC Comics is not in a bad position either, as HBO Max will allow them to tell more stories too. These smaller stories are great to use and will only help to establish new major characters and brands for the companies they are connected to. Sometimes, there is a need to bring stories in that have a twist. One thing Disney has done is tell comic book stories that are slightly altered compared to their comic book counterpart. The reason for this was two-fold. First, they did not own every Marvel character, so for something like Civil War, they could not tell the exact comic book story. They also wanted to tell a different version that allowed the MCU to stand out on its own. Disney did not want to just tell the same story Marvel already has. They also combined stories. Such as with Thor: Ragnarok. The team combined the Ragnarok story with some elements of World War Hulk. All of this is great to see. In the end, we just want the stories to be told. The question is, what stories have yet to be told that need to be done?
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Danny DeVito Writes The Penguin Comic Story For DC Comics

Danny DeVito writes The Penguin, in a story drawn by Dan Mora, and published by DC Comics this November in the Gotham City Villains Anniversary #1. The comic represents the eightieth anniversary of a number of DC Comics villains including The Penguin, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, Ra's al Ghul, Talia al Ghul, the Mad Hatter, Killer Moth, and the original Red Hood. DeVito played The Penguin in Batman Returns back in 1992 – and that's just about to have its thirtieth anniversary as well… here's what to look out for, as well as the rest of DC Comics November 2021 solicitations.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Owners: Blu-Ray Review

We analyze in Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray of The Owners, a horror thriller starring Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition on Blu-Ray of The Owners, which is already on sale on DVD, Blu-Ray and digital rental and sale formats. The film participated in the Official Feature Films Section at the Sitges Festival.

