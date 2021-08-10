Superman: The Animated Series Gets Remastered for Blu-Ray This October!
Fans of the Superman: The Animated Series have something big to look forward to this Fall as the series comes to Blu-ray for the first time!. After getting Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond beautifully remastered on Blu-ray, it’s time for Superman to get the same treatment. Just in time for it’s 25th Anniversary, Superman: The Animated Series has been completely remastered and coming together in on complete set on October 12, 2021!www.cinelinx.com
