Steve Austin Drops Bray Wyatt Bombshell
Tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw has been one for the ages so far with RK-Bro apparently breaking up for good and Lilly getting the best of Doudrop and Eva Marie. During the show, a promo was aired that discussed the ever-popular, recently-released, WWE star Bray Wyatt as the promo featured WWE legends Mick Foley and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin talking about how how awesome the Fiend character is. This Steve Austin WWE Show drug offer recently leaked.wrestling-edge.com
Comments / 1