Not much point in suing over Inslee’s vaccine order, says former state Attorney General

By Tom and Curley Show
MyNorthwest.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vaccine order from Gov. Inslee for all state workers stands on pretty firm legal ground, according to former Washington Attorney General Rob McKenna. McKenna told KIRO Radio’s Tom & Curley Show that there wouldn’t be much point in somebody suing over the legality of the order. And, he explained why Governor Inslee stopped short of ordering the legislative and judicial branches to follow suit:

