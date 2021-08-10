Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

County brings back indoor mask mandate for residents over 5

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Snohomish County’s health officer has announced the return of an indoor masking mandate for all residents over age 5, making the county where Everett is located one of the first in Washington to return to the widespread directive.

Dr. Chris Spitters said Tuesday at a news conference that the mandate comes after the county’s COVID-19 cases doubled in the past three weeks, The Seattle Times reported.

“Our situation continues to be alarming in Snohomish County,” Spitters said.

The directive includes retail, grocery and government buildings and any other public, indoor spaces. It does not apply to outdoor spaces, though Spitters encouraged people to wear masks outside as well.

The mandate, which applies regardless of vaccination status, goes into effect on Thursday.

“We really need to be thinking vaccination and masking in public, versus vaccination or masking,” Spitters said.

At least 15 long-term care facilities in Snohomish County have at least one confirmed case, and hospitals have at least 62 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including four on “mechanical ventilation,” he said.

Widespread mask mandates largely ended after Gov. Jay Inslee lifted most COVID-19 restrictions at the end of June.

On Monday, Inslee, along with officials in Seattle and King County, issued broad orders requiring public employees to get vaccinated or lose their jobs as COVID-19 cases increase due to the more contagious delta variant and people who remain unvaccinated.

Comments / 16

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

528K+
Followers
296K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Health
Everett, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Snohomish County, WA
Health
Seattle, WA
Government
County
Snohomish County, WA
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Government
Everett, WA
Government
Snohomish County, WA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Masking#Ap#The Seattle Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Iran to impose 6-day general lockdown in cities

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state media says authorities will impose a six-day “general lockdown” in cities across the country. The lockdown includes bazars, markets and public offices, as well as movie theaters, gyms and restaurants in all Iranian cities. The lockdown begins Monday and will last through Saturday. The national coronavirus taskforce, which issued the decision, also ordered a travel ban between all Iranian cities from Sunday to Friday.
Quincy, MAPosted by
The Associated Press

Turtles trapped, relocated for pond restoration project

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Turtles in a Quincy pond are being temporarily relocated so the city can start a $1.4 million pond restoration project. Starting this week, volunteers from the New England Herpetological Society will trap the turtles and take them to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, The Patriot Ledger reported.

Comments / 16

Community Policy