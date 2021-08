There’s no point in doing a [Craig stops to read a list of skateboard moves] feeble grind if you don’t look the part. And we all have our own definitions of what “the part” is. For example, and I’m just pulling an example out of thin air here, someone might want to skate around in a bumble bee onesie. The upcoming OlliOlli World will let you do that. The skateboarding platform game has hundreds of customisation options for the player to pick from. Go on, hive a look at the new trailer and see.