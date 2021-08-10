Cancel
Biden proposes Pagan as deputy trade representative, Frost as assistant Treasury secretary

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his intention to nominate Maria Luisa Pagan to be deputy U.S. trade representative based in Geneva and Joshua Frost to be assistant secretary of the Treasury for financial markets, the White House said in a statement.

Pagan, who was born and raised in Puerto Rico, has spent almost three decades as a trade lawyer in the U.S. government and is currently the deputy general counsel at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, it said.

Frost has spent nearly 23 years at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, most recently as the co-chair of the liquidity risk program for large bank supervision, the statement said. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and David Brunnstrom Editing by Chris Reese)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

