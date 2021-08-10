Cancel
An 84-Year-Old German Retiree Has Just Been Fined $300,000 For Keeping A Nazi WWII Tank In His Basement

By Marco Margaritoff
allthatsinteresting.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman officials discovered the rare Panther tank along with a stockpiled arsenal of Nazi weapons, including an anti-aircraft cannon, a torpedo, and 70 rifles and machine guns. For decades, a German man has stockpiled Nazi weapons of war in his basement, including a 45-ton Panzer-V (Panther) tank and an 88-millimeter...

