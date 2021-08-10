ACTIVE COUNTY COVID LEVELS RETURN TO EARLY FEBRUARY LEVELS
The number of active COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health increased by 45 cases in the past 24 hours according to statistics reported on the DPH’s COVID-19 dashboard. 185 cases were being monitored on Monday…by Tuesday afternoon that number increased to 234. That’s the highest number of active cases in Sheboygan County since 242 were recorded on February 9th. While offset by 21 recoveries, an additional 66 positive test returns were received since Monday’s report, amounting to a total of 14,265 cases in all during the pandemic in Sheboygan County. Current hospitalizations increased by two, to 9 patients.wxerfm.com
