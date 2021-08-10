Authorities say Detroit woman used dead mother's name to steal social security money for nearly a decade
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit woman is accused of using her mother's name to steal money from social security for nearly a decade, according to federal authorities. According to court documents, Lillie Triggs' mother, identified as J.T., died in 2009 but Social Security Administration Retirement Insurance Benefits were paid through direct deposit to her until early 2018.www.fox2detroit.com
