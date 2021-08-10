Cancel
Fred Hechinger | A Certain Freedom, a Certain Preparation

By Joshen Mantai
Cover picture for the articleAt present, Fred Hechinger is likely peering out a window from the Upper West Side of New York, considering his next move. The 21-year-old American Simpsons fanatic—who you might know from roles in the films Eighth Grade, Alex Strangelove, and, most recently, The Woman in the Window, alongside Amy Adams and the buzzing HBOMax limited series The White Lotus—is smoothly amassing resumé winners and fans. In the aforementioned psychological thriller, Amy Adams plays agoraphobic doctor, Anna Fox, who witnesses something unsettling while covertly spying on her neighbors, the Russells. Hechinger plays Ethan, the seemingly sweet but rather sinister teenage son of the Russell family. Hechinger also features in this summer’s gripping Netflix slasher flick, Fear Street Part One: 1994, opposite Olivia Scott Welch and Maya Hawke. Hechinger responded to a few of our questions after his photoshoot.

