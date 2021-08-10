Cancel
Ali Wentworth Recalls Encountering a Black Bear While Hiking with Mariska Hargitay

By Ally Mauch
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I kept saying, ‘You’re Olivia Benson, do something, go fight the bear!’” Ali Wentworth recalled of her adventure with SVU star Mariska Hargitay. Ali Wentworth is reminiscing on a particularly adventurous "girls trip" she took with Mariska Hargitay and another friend. While stepping in for Kelly Ripa on Monday's episode...

