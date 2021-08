NEWTON (CBS) — The pandemic led to vacancy signs in many downtown storefronts around Massachusetts. But a new program is changing that and giving entrepreneurs, many of them women, the chance to bring their businesses to the world of brick and mortar shops. The collaboration between the city of Newton and “Up Next” founded by Allison Yee is called Project Pop-Up. It matches open store space with the right owner. “It has meant the world to me to bring other female entrepreneurs into these spaces,” Yee said. “To offer them a platform for getting their word out, but to also really collaborate with...