Are You Wasting Your Time When Training Power?

This article first appeared in the fall edition of Gym Climber. Pick up your free copy at a climbing gym near you. Walking into the gym, I was nervous. I didn’t really know what to expect. The previous night I had spent an hour on the internet researching the question, “Can a big person climb?” I was weighing in at 300 pounds. I wore a size 46 pant. I didn’t look like any of the climbers I had seen up to this point. While I found some discussion, the advice varied, and I couldn’t shake the thought that the people writing in might be lighter and more able than I was.