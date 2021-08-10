Florida Senate Democrats to Launch GoFundMe Campaign to Repay Salaries Stolen by Governor DeSantis in Reckless Quest to Defund Public Education
Florida Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book and her Caucus leadership team today announced their intention to launch a GoFundMe campaign to support public education leaders if Governor DeSantis follows through with threats to withhold their salaries as punishment for requiring masks in schools. “If the Governor chooses to defund public...capitalsoup.com
Comments / 0