California heavy metal band Fear Factory has been raising hell since 1989, and since their inception, the band has released 10 albums. In June, Fear Factory dropped their latest record, Aggression Continuum. What’s notable about this album is that former vocalist Burton C. Bell previously record all the material before he left Fear Factory in 2020, and with the release of Aggression Continuum, Bell receives credit for the work he put in. Now, the music on Aggression Continuum is soul-shaking due to how Burton C. Bell’s vocals give each track a solid kick of authority, the guitar playing by Dino Cazares fills the atmosphere with righteous riffs and Mike Heller’s drum playing shines with top-notch drum beats. Aggression Continuum is a hard-hitting record that proves how heavy metal is still alive in the music world.