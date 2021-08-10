Flaunt Premiere | Supreme Ace Drops “Trophy” Visual

Gen Z’s pop music landscape is one dominated by feigning do-it-yourself-ers and lo-fi falsehoods. However, the Chicago-born, Los Angeles-based pop songstress Tatiana Hazel proves she actually does it all herself—and she’s been doing it for nearly a decade. “I started playing guitar when I was like 11,” Tatiana says. “I just kind of started uploading stuff to YouTube. I wasn’t even trying to put music out. I was trying to save songs that I would write, and I’ve just been doing it since then.”