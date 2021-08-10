Cancel
Flaunt Premiere | Supreme Ace Drops “Trophy” Visual

By Shirley Ju
flaunt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupreme Ace is here to put on for his hometown of Denver, Colorado. Arriving on the scene with his undeniable hooks and diverse sound, the rising star has been making waves since he started back in 2015. Having worked with everyone from Dizzy Wright to CyHi the Prynce, Supreme Ace went on to release his debut album in 2020 titled When It's Over, I'll Still Be Here, featuring lead singles "Diamonds" featuring IDK and Mir Fontane and "Feel Me” featuring Casey Veggies.

