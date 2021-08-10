How to get free Mech Wings in Roblox

As exclusively reported by IGN, GameMill Entertainment revealed Nerf: Legends, a first-person shooter game inspired by the infamous Hasbro foam-based weaponry toys, will be coming to consoles this October. The publisher and developer of the game described Nerf: Legends as a “family-friendly FPS,” that allows children of all ages to enjoy the gameplay while also giving parents peace of mind knowing that this title promises to be “tamer” than other shooter games like Halo and Call of Duty. Nerf: Legends will feature both single-player and multiplayer modes, each containing campaigns that pit players against evil robots. Players will also be able to choose from a wide variety of Nerf Blasters that fire energy instead of the traditional foam darts, like the ones we’ve come to know and love.