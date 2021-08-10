Cancel
Nearly one million credit cards offered on underground forum

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers with D3Lab have discovered the data of almost one million credit card holders being sold on an underground forum, according to a blog post released this week. In a sample of 980,930 files acquired by D3Lab analysts on Monday, the batch contained names, addresses, credit card numbers, expirations and CVVs.

