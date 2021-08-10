Heels Review: Wrestling Drama's New Champion
The pro wrestling industry is an untapped goldmine for compelling storytelling. Darren Aronofsky had this figured out with The Wrestler back in 2008, only for the rest of Hollywood to forget that lesson for roughly a decade, but the last few years have seen a surprise explosion in this very specific subgenre. GLOW used the backdrop of a 1980s all-women promotion to deliver a hilarious yet heartwrenching ensemble piece, Fighting with My Family recapped the touching story of one WWE star's rise to fame, and Dwayne Johnson's Young Rock sings its best notes whenever it's recreating the 1980s wrestling scene right before Hulkamania became a household name.comicbook.com
Comments / 0