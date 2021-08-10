Colorado pay law evolving
In my column in a June issue of the Business Times, I reviewed the basics of Colorado’s new Equal Pay for Equal Work Act (EPEW). EPEW is split into two parts. The first part prohibits employers from paying different wages on the basis of sex or sex plus another protected status to employees who perform “substantially similar” work. The second part imposes new requirements on employers to promote pay transparency, including posting and promotion requirements.thebusinesstimes.com
Comments / 0