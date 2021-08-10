Evaluate tenants to reduce risk

Hauser provides valuable tools for businesses in the field of sight. As new technologies and medical advancements have allowed people to live longer, older people are increasingly making up a greater proportion of the population. Worldwide, there will be twice as many older people in 2025 as there were in 2000, and by 2050 the population of older people is expected to grow to three times greater. As age increases, so too does the prevalence of visual impairment, meaning that as the number of older people rises it will be accompanied by an increase in the number of people with age-related eye diseases. While older people with good vision can, and do, remain economically and socially active as they age, visual impairment can dramatically reduce their ability to contribute to their full capacity, having a negative impact on society as a whole.