Controlled blasts to affect K-31 traffic east of Osage City beginning Wednesday

Construction work on Kansas Highway 31 east of Osage City will be louder than normal starting Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Transportation will have a series of controlled blasts as part of the highway’s realignment. Single blasts will take place every other weekday through Aug. 27 between 11 am and 1 pm. This will affect K-31 between Lewelling and Morril Roads, or about 1.5 miles of highway, and will help to reset the grade for the new stretch of highway near the existing road.