Politics

Dixie Fire East Zone Operations Morning Briefing Video for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 10, 2021 - Dixie Fire East Zone Morning Fire Behavior Video Update for August 10. Jake Cagle, Planning Operations Section Chief gives the morning fire behavior video update for August 10.

