Dixie Fire East Zone Operations Morning Briefing Video for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Dixie Fire Public Information Map for Wednesday, August 18, 2021. August 18, 2021 - Lassen and Plumas National Forests — Red flag weather and critically dry fuel conditions led to continued movement of the fire front to the east and south yesterday afternoon and into the evening. The fire crossed to the south side of Beardsley-Grade Road and quickly progressed towards Kessler Peak. Despite immediate engagement with all available personnel and equipment, crews were unable to hold the fire at Beardsley-Grade Road. Today’s operational plan is to continue improving the dozer line on the ridge west of Kessler Peak that was initiated last night. Crews and equipment will be constructing line to hold the fire to the smallest possible footprint, utilizing the road system above Genesee while tying the fire back into the Walker fire scar to the west. Structure preparation continues in the Genesee Valley and Taylorsville area.